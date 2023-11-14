Step 4: Label each carbon atom as primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary. A primary carbon is bonded to one other carbon, a secondary carbon is bonded to two other carbons, a tertiary carbon is bonded to three other carbons, and a quaternary carbon is bonded to four other carbons. For example, the central carbon at position 2 is quaternary because it is bonded to four carbons (two methyl groups and two carbons from the main chain).