Textbook Question
Draw both condensed and line structures for the chemicals listed in Problem 12.1.
a.
b.
c.
d.
1049
views
Draw both condensed and line structures for the chemicals listed in Problem 12.1.
a.
b.
c.
d.
Are the pairs of compounds shown below the same molecule, isomers, or different molecules?
a.
What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes?
a.
Draw and name alkanes that meet the following descriptions:
a. A 5-carbon alkane with a tertiary carbon atom
Write the structures of all singly chlorinated products that form when 2,4-dimethylpentane is reacted with Cl2.
What are the IUPAC names of the following cycloalkanes? Remember to assign priority to the attached groups alphabetically.
b.