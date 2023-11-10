Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 64b
Chapter 12, Problem 64b

Identify the indicated functional groups in the following molecules:
b. Thienamycin, an antibiotic
Chemical structure of thienamycin with highlighted functional groups including hydroxyl, amine, and sulfonyl groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The task is to identify the functional groups present in the molecule Thienamycin, an antibiotic. Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of Thienamycin. Look at the molecular structure provided in the image. Identify distinct regions of the molecule where functional groups are present. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), amine (-NH2), carboxylic acid (-COOH), ketone (C=O), and others.
Step 3: Identify the heterocyclic ring. Thienamycin contains a sulfur-containing heterocyclic ring, which is a thiophene derivative. This is a key structural feature of the molecule.
Step 4: Look for other functional groups. Examine the molecule for additional functional groups such as an amine group (-NH2), which is common in antibiotics, or a carboxylic acid group (-COOH), which may contribute to the molecule's acidity.
Step 5: Summarize the identified functional groups. Based on the analysis, list all the functional groups present in Thienamycin, ensuring you describe their locations within the molecule (e.g., 'primary amine attached to...').

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amine (-NH2), each influencing the behavior of the molecule in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Thienamycin Structure

Thienamycin is a beta-lactam antibiotic that contains a thiazolidine ring and a beta-lactam ring, which are crucial for its antibacterial activity. Understanding its structure helps in identifying the functional groups present, such as the amide and thiazole groups, which contribute to its mechanism of action against bacterial cell walls.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

Antibiotic Mechanism of Action

Antibiotics like thienamycin work by inhibiting the synthesis of bacterial cell walls, leading to cell lysis and death. The presence of specific functional groups in thienamycin allows it to bind to penicillin-binding proteins (PBPs), disrupting the normal function of these proteins and effectively combating bacterial infections.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:39
Models of Enzyme Action Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structural formulas and name all cyclic isomers with the formula C5H10.

866
views
Textbook Question

Propane, commonly known as liquid petroleum (LP) gas, burns in air to yield CO2 and H2O. Write a balanced equation for the reaction.

596
views
Textbook Question

Write the formulas of the three doubly brominated isomers formed when 2-methylpropane reacts with Br2 in the presence of light.

988
views
Textbook Question

The line structure for pregabalin (Lyrica) is shown as follows:

Identify carbons a–d as primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary.

1607
views
Textbook Question

Which do you think has a higher boiling point, pentane or neopentane (2,2-dimethylpropane)? Why?

1429
views