Propane, commonly known as liquid petroleum (LP) gas, burns in air to yield CO2 and H2O. Write a balanced equation for the reaction.
Write the formulas of the three doubly brominated isomers formed when 2-methylpropane reacts with Br2 in the presence of light.
Identify the indicated functional groups in the following molecules:
b. Thienamycin, an antibiotic
Which do you think has a higher boiling point, pentane or neopentane (2,2-dimethylpropane)? Why?
How many hydrogen atoms are needed to complete the hydrocarbon formulas for the following carbon backbones?
