Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 57a

The following names are incorrect. Write the structural formula that agrees with the apparent name, and then write the correct name of the compound
a. 2-Ethylbutane

1
Step 1: Identify the apparent name of the compound provided in the problem. Analyze the name to determine the implied structure based on IUPAC naming rules (e.g., prefixes for the number of carbons, functional groups, and their positions).
Step 2: Draw the structural formula that corresponds to the apparent name, even if the name is incorrect. Use the rules of organic chemistry to construct the molecule as described by the name.
Step 3: Examine the structural formula you have drawn to identify any errors in the naming. Look for issues such as incorrect numbering of the carbon chain, misplacement of substituents, or incorrect functional group identification.
Step 4: Rename the compound correctly using IUPAC nomenclature. Ensure that the longest continuous carbon chain is identified, substituents are named and numbered correctly, and functional groups are prioritized according to IUPAC rules.
Step 5: Write the corrected name of the compound alongside the structural formula. Double-check your work to ensure the name and structure are consistent and follow IUPAC conventions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Formula

A structural formula represents the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how they are bonded together. It provides insight into the molecular structure, including the connectivity of atoms and the presence of functional groups. Understanding structural formulas is essential for identifying compounds and predicting their chemical behavior.
Nomenclature

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds according to established rules, such as those set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). Proper nomenclature ensures that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name, which is crucial for clear communication in the scientific community. Familiarity with nomenclature rules is necessary for accurately naming compounds based on their structural formulas.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is vital for understanding how to derive the correct name and structural formula for a compound, as they play a key role in the classification and naming process.
