Draw both condensed and line structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names:
a. 3-Methyl-1-heptene
b. 4,4-Dimethyl-2-pentyne
c. 2-Methyl-3-hexene
d. 1,3,3-Trimethylcyclohexene
Classify the following reactions as an addition, elimination, or substitution:
a. CH3Br + NaOH → CH3OH + NaBr
b. H2C═CH2 + HCl → CH3CH2Cl
c. CH3CH2Br → H2C═CH2 + HBr
Many biological transformations can be simply classified as additions, eliminations, or substitutions. How would you classify the following reactions?
a. Fumaric acid to malic acid
