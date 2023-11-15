Substitution Reactions

Substitution reactions involve the replacement of one atom or group in a molecule with another atom or group. This type of reaction is common in organic chemistry, particularly with alkyl halides. An example is the reaction of methyl bromide (CH₃Br) with sodium hydroxide (NaOH), where the bromine atom is replaced by a hydroxyl group, resulting in methanol (CH₃OH) and sodium bromide (NaBr).