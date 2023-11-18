Textbook Question
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
e. 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
e. 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
f. 3-Methoxy-4-methyl-1-pentene
Identify each alcohol named in Problem 14.32 as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Draw the structures of the aldehydes that might be oxidized to yield the following carboxylic acids:
c. CH3CH=CHCOOH
What type of product is formed on reaction of an alcohol with Na metal?
Assume that you have samples of the following two compounds, both with formula C7H8O. Both compounds dissolve in ether, but only one of the two dissolves in aqueous NaOH. How could you use this information to distinguish between them?