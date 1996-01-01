14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
Problem 15.40
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the structures of the aldehydes that might be oxidized to yield the following carboxylic acids:
CH3CH=CHCOOH
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
25
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice