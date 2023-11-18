Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a HalogenProblem 6
Chapter 14, Problem 6

Rank the following according to boiling point, highest to lowest:
a. CH3CH2CH2OH
b. CH3CH2(OH)CH2OH
c. CH3CH2CH3
d. CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that boiling point is influenced by intermolecular forces. The stronger the intermolecular forces, the higher the boiling point. Key forces to consider are hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces.
Step 2: Analyze the molecular structures of the compounds. Identify the presence of functional groups like hydroxyl (-OH) groups, which can form hydrogen bonds, significantly increasing boiling points.
Step 3: Compare the number of hydroxyl (-OH) groups in each compound: (a) CH₃CH₂CH₂OH has one -OH group, (b) CH₃CH₂(OH)CH₂OH has two -OH groups, (c) CH₃CH₂CH₃ has no -OH groups, and (d) CH₂(OH)CH(OH)CH₂OH has three -OH groups.
Step 4: Rank the compounds based on the number of hydrogen bonds they can form. Compound (d) with three -OH groups will have the highest boiling point, followed by (b) with two -OH groups, then (a) with one -OH group, and finally (c) with no -OH groups, which relies only on weaker London dispersion forces.
Step 5: Final ranking from highest to lowest boiling point is: (d) CH₂(OH)CH(OH)CH₂OH > (b) CH₃CH₂(OH)CH₂OH > (a) CH₃CH₂CH₂OH > (c) CH₃CH₂CH₃.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boiling Point and Intermolecular Forces

The boiling point of a substance is influenced by the strength of its intermolecular forces. Stronger forces, such as hydrogen bonding, lead to higher boiling points. Alcohols, which can form hydrogen bonds due to their hydroxyl (-OH) groups, typically have higher boiling points than hydrocarbons, which primarily exhibit weaker van der Waals forces.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:05
Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1

Hydroxyl Groups and Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups. The number and arrangement of these groups significantly affect the boiling point. For instance, more hydroxyl groups generally increase the potential for hydrogen bonding, thus raising the boiling point compared to hydrocarbons with no hydroxyl groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:10
Rules for Naming Alcohols Concept 1

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. This can affect physical properties like boiling point. In the given compounds, variations in the position and number of hydroxyl groups lead to different boiling points, highlighting the importance of molecular structure in determining these properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Ethers have some slight solubility in water. Explain this using the concept of hydrogen bonding.

39
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, (i) redraw using line structure format, (ii) identify its hydrophobic and hydrophilic parts, and (iii) predict its solubility in water.

c.

43
views
Textbook Question

What alkenes might be formed by dehydration of the following alcohols? If more than one product is possible in a given case, indicate which is major.

b.

743
views
Textbook Question

What alcohols yield the following alkenes as the major product on dehydration?

b.

736
views