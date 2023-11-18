Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
d. 2,4-dibromophenol
Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
a. butane or 1-propanol
b. 2-propanol or 2-pentanol
Rank the following according to boiling point, highest to lowest:
a. CH3CH2CH2OH
b. CH3CH2(OH)CH2OH
c. CH3CH2CH3
d. CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH
The boiling point of propanol is 97 °C ,much higher than that of either ethanethiol (37 °C) or chloroethane (13 °C) , even though all three compounds have similar MWs. Explain.
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. ethyl alcohol