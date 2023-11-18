Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonding Hydrogen bonding is a type of weak chemical bond that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen or nitrogen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. This interaction is crucial in determining the solubility of compounds in water, as it allows for the formation of temporary bonds between water molecules and solute molecules.

Polarity of Ethers Ethers are organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups. While ethers are generally nonpolar, the presence of the oxygen atom introduces a degree of polarity, allowing them to interact with polar solvents like water. This polarity contributes to their slight solubility in water, as the ether molecules can form hydrogen bonds with water molecules.