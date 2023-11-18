Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclopropyl ethyl ether
Master Rules for Naming Ethers Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclopropyl ethyl ether
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following:
c. methyl propyl ether
Arrange the following 6-carbon compounds in order of their expected boiling points, and explain your ranking:
a. Hexane
b. 1-Hexanol
c. Dipropyl ether (CH3CH2CH2—O—CH2CH2CH3)
Give an explanation for each of the following observations:
b. 1-Propanol is soluble in water, but ethyl methyl ether is only slightly soluble.
Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
c. methyl propyl ether or 1-butanol