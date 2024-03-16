Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 17
Chapter 15, Problem 17

For each compound shown next, determine whether it is a hemiacetal, a hemiketal, an acetal, or a ketal.
a.
b.
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms. A hemiacetal contains one -OH group and one -OR group attached to the same carbon atom, which is also bonded to a hydrogen atom. A hemiketal is similar but the central carbon is bonded to two alkyl groups instead of a hydrogen. An acetal contains two -OR groups attached to the same carbon atom, which is also bonded to a hydrogen atom. A ketal is similar to an acetal but the central carbon is bonded to two alkyl groups instead of a hydrogen.
Step 2: Examine the structure of compound (a). Look for the functional groups attached to the central carbon atom. Identify whether the central carbon is bonded to a hydrogen atom or two alkyl groups, and whether it has one or two -OR groups.
Step 3: Repeat the process for compound (b). Carefully analyze the functional groups attached to the central carbon atom and determine whether it fits the definition of a hemiacetal, hemiketal, acetal, or ketal.
Step 4: Analyze compound (c) in the same way. Pay attention to the number and type of groups attached to the central carbon atom, and compare them to the definitions provided in Step 1.
Step 5: Finally, evaluate compound (d). Use the same approach to identify the functional groups and classify the compound as a hemiacetal, hemiketal, acetal, or ketal based on the structural features.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hemiacetals and Hemiketals

Hemiacetals and hemiketals are formed when an alcohol reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone, respectively. A hemiacetal contains one -OH group and one -OR group attached to the same carbon, while a hemiketal has two -OR groups. These compounds are typically unstable and can further react to form acetals or ketals.
Acetals and Ketals

Acetals and ketals are derived from hemiacetals and hemiketals through a reaction with an alcohol, resulting in the replacement of the -OH group with another -OR group. Acetals have two -OR groups attached to the carbon that was originally part of the aldehyde, while ketals have two -OR groups attached to the carbon from the ketone. These compounds are generally more stable than their hemi counterparts.
Structural Identification

To determine whether a compound is a hemiacetal, hemiketal, acetal, or ketal, one must analyze its structure. This involves identifying the functional groups present, such as -OH and -OR, and the carbon's connectivity to determine if it originated from an aldehyde or ketone. Understanding the structural features is crucial for accurate classification.
