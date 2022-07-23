Aldehydes and Ketones

Aldehydes and ketones are carbonyl-containing compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O). Aldehydes have the carbonyl group at the end of the carbon chain, while ketones have it within the chain. Recognizing the structure of these compounds is essential for determining the corresponding acetal or ketal, as the type of carbonyl compound dictates the product formed during the reaction with alcohol.