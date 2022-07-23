Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Ch.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 14c
Chapter 15, Problem 14c

Determine whether the following compounds are acetals or ketals. Draw the structure of the aldehyde or ketone it came from.
c.

1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of acetals and ketals. Acetals are formed when an aldehyde reacts with two alcohol molecules, while ketals are formed when a ketone reacts with two alcohol molecules. Both involve the replacement of the carbonyl group with two -OR groups.
Step 2: Examine the structure of the compound provided in the image. Identify the central carbon atom bonded to two -OR groups (alkoxy groups). This is the key feature of acetals and ketals.
Step 3: Determine whether the original compound was derived from an aldehyde or a ketone. If the central carbon atom was originally part of a carbonyl group (C=O) with one hydrogen atom attached, it came from an aldehyde. If it was part of a carbonyl group with two carbon groups attached, it came from a ketone.
Step 4: Draw the structure of the aldehyde or ketone that the compound originated from. To do this, replace the two -OR groups with a single oxygen atom double-bonded to the central carbon atom.
Step 5: Label the compound as either an acetal or a ketal based on whether the original molecule was an aldehyde or a ketone. Acetals come from aldehydes, and ketals come from ketones.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acetals and Ketals

Acetals and ketals are types of organic compounds formed from the reaction of aldehydes or ketones with alcohols. Acetals are derived from aldehydes, while ketals come from ketones. Both structures feature a carbon atom bonded to two alkoxy groups (–O–R) and a hydrogen atom (in acetals) or another carbon atom (in ketals). Understanding the distinction between these two types of compounds is crucial for identifying their structures.
Aldehydes and Ketones

Aldehydes and ketones are carbonyl-containing compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O). Aldehydes have the carbonyl group at the end of the carbon chain, while ketones have it within the chain. Recognizing the structure of these compounds is essential for determining the corresponding acetal or ketal, as the type of carbonyl compound dictates the product formed during the reaction with alcohol.
Reaction Mechanism

The formation of acetals and ketals involves a nucleophilic addition reaction where the carbonyl carbon is attacked by an alcohol. This reaction typically proceeds through a hemiacetal or hemiketal intermediate before yielding the final acetal or ketal product. Understanding this mechanism is important for predicting the structures of the original aldehyde or ketone and the resulting acetal or ketal, as well as for grasping the conditions under which these reactions occur.
