What ketones or aldehydes might be reduced to yield the following alcohols?
a.
b.
c. HOCH2–CH2–CH2OH
What ketones or aldehydes might be reduced to yield the following alcohols?
a.
b.
c. HOCH2–CH2–CH2OH
Determine whether the following compounds are acetals or ketals. Draw the structure of the aldehyde or ketone it came from.
c.
Draw the structures of the hemiacetals or hemiketals formed in these reactions:
b.
For each compound shown next, determine whether it is a hemiacetal, a hemiketal, an acetal, or a ketal.
a.
b.
c.
d.
The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H–) and (H+) a proton. Removal of H– and H+ from an alcohol results in a carbonyl group.
a. To which atom of the carbonyl is the hydride ion added and why?
The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H–) and (H+) a proton. Removal of H– and H+ from an alcohol results in a carbonyl group.
b. In the reaction, indicate which direction represents reduction and which represents oxidation.