Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 15.48
Chapter 15, Problem 15.48

Aldosterone is a key steroid involved in controlling the sodium–potassium balance in the body. Identify the functional groups in aldosterone. <IMAGE>

1
Identify the structure of aldosterone from the image provided or from a reliable source. Aldosterone is a steroid, so its structure will include a tetracyclic cyclopentanoperhydrophenanthrene nucleus.
Look for the ketone groups in the structure. Ketones are characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to two carbon atoms. In aldosterone, you will find a ketone group at the C18 position.
Identify any alcohol groups present. Alcohols are characterized by a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon atom. Aldosterone has hydroxyl groups at the C11 and C21 positions.
Check for the presence of an aldehyde group. Aldehydes feature a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to at least one hydrogen atom. Aldosterone does not typically have an aldehyde group, but verify this in the structure you are examining.
Examine the molecule for any other functional groups such as double bonds or additional oxygen-containing groups that might be relevant to its chemical properties and biological function.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In organic chemistry, they determine the properties and reactivity of compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl, carboxyl, and amino groups, each influencing the behavior of the molecule in biological systems.
Steroid Structure

Steroids are a class of lipids characterized by a core structure of four fused carbon rings. This unique arrangement allows steroids like aldosterone to interact with specific receptors in the body, influencing various physiological processes, including metabolism and electrolyte balance. Understanding the steroid structure is crucial for identifying its functional groups.
Aldosterone Function

Aldosterone is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal glands that plays a vital role in regulating sodium and potassium levels in the body. It promotes sodium reabsorption and potassium excretion in the kidneys, which helps maintain blood pressure and fluid balance. Recognizing its function aids in understanding the significance of its chemical structure and functional groups.
