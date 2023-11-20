Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 21
Chapter 15, Problem 21

A fundamental difference between aldehydes and ketones is that one can be oxidized to carboxylic acids but the other cannot. Which is which? Give an example of a test to differentiate aldehydes from ketones.

Aldehydes and ketones are both carbonyl-containing compounds, but aldehydes have at least one hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon, while ketones have two alkyl or aryl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon.
Aldehydes can be oxidized to carboxylic acids because the hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon can be replaced by a hydroxyl group during oxidation. Ketones, on the other hand, cannot be oxidized further under normal conditions because they lack this hydrogen atom.
To differentiate aldehydes from ketones, a common test is the Tollens' test. In this test, Tollens' reagent (a solution of silver nitrate in ammonia) is used. Aldehydes reduce the silver ions (Ag⁺) in the reagent to metallic silver (Ag), forming a shiny silver mirror on the test tube. Ketones do not react with Tollens' reagent.
Another test to distinguish aldehydes from ketones is the Fehling's test. In this test, aldehydes reduce the copper(II) ions (Cu²⁺) in Fehling's solution to copper(I) oxide (Cu₂O), which precipitates as a red solid. Ketones do not react with Fehling's solution.
For example, formaldehyde (HCHO) is an aldehyde that will give a positive Tollens' or Fehling's test, while acetone (CH₃COCH₃) is a ketone that will not react in these tests.

Aldehydes

Aldehydes are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. This structural feature allows aldehydes to be easily oxidized to carboxylic acids. A common example of an aldehyde is formaldehyde, which can be oxidized to formic acid.
Ketones

Ketones are organic compounds that also contain a carbonyl group, but this group is located within the carbon chain, not at the end. Due to this structural difference, ketones are generally resistant to oxidation and cannot be converted to carboxylic acids. An example of a ketone is acetone, which does not undergo oxidation to form a carboxylic acid.
Oxidation Tests

Oxidation tests are chemical reactions used to differentiate between aldehydes and ketones based on their reactivity. One common test is the Tollens' test, where aldehydes reduce silver ions to metallic silver, resulting in a silver mirror on the test tube's surface, while ketones do not produce this reaction. This test effectively highlights the oxidizable nature of aldehydes compared to ketones.
1
rank