Why do aldehydes and ketones have lower boiling points than alcohols with similar molecular weights? Why are their boiling points higher than those of alkanes with similar molecular weights?
What ketones or aldehydes might be reduced to yield the following alcohols?
a.
b.
c. HOCH2–CH2–CH2OH
Determine whether the following compounds are acetals or ketals. Draw the structure of the aldehyde or ketone it came from.
c.
For each compound shown next, determine whether it is a hemiacetal, a hemiketal, an acetal, or a ketal.
a.
b.
c.
d.
The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H–) and (H+) a proton. Removal of H– and H+ from an alcohol results in a carbonyl group.
a. To which atom of the carbonyl is the hydride ion added and why?