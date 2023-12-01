Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 24
Chapter 15, Problem 24

Glucose is the major sugar in mammalian blood. We often see it represented as either the "free aldehyde" or the cyclic hemiacetal forms shown here. Of the two forms of glucose, the cyclic hemiacetal is the preferred form found in blood. Can you suggest two reasons why?

Verified step by step guidance
1
The first reason why the cyclic hemiacetal form of glucose is preferred in blood is due to its stability. The cyclic structure forms a six-membered ring (pyranose), which is more thermodynamically stable compared to the open-chain free aldehyde form. This stability arises because the ring structure minimizes the exposure of the reactive aldehyde group, reducing its likelihood of participating in unwanted side reactions.
The second reason is related to the reactivity of the aldehyde group in the free aldehyde form. Aldehydes are highly reactive and can easily undergo oxidation or react with other molecules in the bloodstream. By forming the cyclic hemiacetal, the aldehyde group is converted into a less reactive hydroxyl group, making the molecule less prone to undesirable chemical reactions in the biological environment.
The cyclic hemiacetal form also allows glucose to exist in equilibrium between its alpha and beta anomers (anomeric forms), which is important for its biological functions. This equilibrium is not possible in the free aldehyde form.
The formation of the cyclic hemiacetal is an intramolecular reaction, where the hydroxyl group on carbon 5 reacts with the aldehyde group on carbon 1. This reaction is energetically favorable and occurs spontaneously in aqueous solutions, such as blood.
In summary, the cyclic hemiacetal form is preferred because it is more stable, less reactive, and better suited for the biological environment of the bloodstream, where glucose plays a critical role in energy metabolism.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclic Hemiacetal Formation

Glucose can exist in two forms: an open-chain form (free aldehyde) and a cyclic form (cyclic hemiacetal). The cyclic form is formed when the aldehyde group reacts with a hydroxyl group on the same molecule, creating a stable ring structure. This transformation is energetically favorable and results in a more stable configuration, which is crucial for its biological functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:55
Cyclic Hemiacetals Concept 2

Stability in Aqueous Solutions

In biological systems, glucose predominantly exists in aqueous environments, such as blood. The cyclic hemiacetal form is more stable in these conditions due to reduced steric hindrance and the formation of intramolecular hydrogen bonds. This stability minimizes the likelihood of glucose reverting to its less stable open-chain form, ensuring efficient transport and utilization in metabolic processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions

Biological Function and Reactivity

The cyclic hemiacetal form of glucose is not only more stable but also plays a critical role in its reactivity and interaction with enzymes. This form allows glucose to participate effectively in various biochemical pathways, such as glycolysis and cellular respiration. The ability to readily convert between forms also facilitates its role as a substrate for energy production in cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H) and (H+) a proton. Removal of H and H+ from an alcohol results in a carbonyl group.

a. To which atom of the carbonyl is the hydride ion added and why?

794
views
Textbook Question

The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H) and (H+) a proton. Removal of H and H+ from an alcohol results in a carbonyl group.

b. In the reaction, indicate which direction represents reduction and which represents oxidation.

894
views
Textbook Question

A fundamental difference between aldehydes and ketones is that one can be oxidized to carboxylic acids but the other cannot. Which is which? Give an example of a test to differentiate aldehydes from ketones.

790
views
Textbook Question

Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:

a. A 6-carbon cyclic ketone with a methyl group on the beta carbon

992
views
Textbook Question

Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:

b. An aldehyde with four carbons

651
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:

c. An alpha-bromoaldehyde, C4H7BrO

839
views