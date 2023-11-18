Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 26b

Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
b. An aldehyde with four carbons

1
Step 1: Understand the functional group of an aldehyde. An aldehyde contains a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to at least one hydrogen atom. The general formula for an aldehyde is R-CHO, where R is a hydrocarbon group.
Step 2: Determine the total number of carbons in the compound. The problem specifies that the aldehyde must have four carbons in total.
Step 3: Assign one carbon to the carbonyl group of the aldehyde. This carbon is part of the -CHO group, which includes the carbonyl carbon and its attached hydrogen.
Step 4: Distribute the remaining three carbons to form the hydrocarbon chain (R group) attached to the carbonyl group. This will result in a straight-chain aldehyde with the structure CH3CH2CH2CHO.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that the compound has four carbons in total, the carbonyl group is at the end of the chain (as required for an aldehyde), and all carbons have the correct number of bonds (four for each carbon).

Aldehyde Structure

An aldehyde is an organic compound characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. The general formula for aldehydes is RCHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon chain. This structure is crucial for identifying and drawing aldehydes, as it dictates their chemical properties and reactivity.
Carbon Chain Length

The length of the carbon chain in an organic compound determines its classification and properties. In this case, a four-carbon aldehyde means the compound must have a total of four carbon atoms in its longest continuous chain. This is essential for accurately constructing the molecular structure and understanding its potential isomers.
Structural Representation

Structural representation involves illustrating the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including bonds and functional groups. For aldehydes, it is important to depict the carbonyl group at the terminal position of the carbon chain. This visual representation aids in understanding the compound's geometry and reactivity.
