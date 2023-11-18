A fundamental difference between aldehydes and ketones is that one can be oxidized to carboxylic acids but the other cannot. Which is which? Give an example of a test to differentiate aldehydes from ketones.
b. An aldehyde with four carbons
Glucose is the major sugar in mammalian blood. We often see it represented as either the "free aldehyde" or the cyclic hemiacetal forms shown here. Of the two forms of glucose, the cyclic hemiacetal is the preferred form found in blood. Can you suggest two reasons why?
a. A 6-carbon cyclic ketone with a methyl group on the beta carbon
c. An alpha-bromoaldehyde, C4H7BrO
b. An 8-carbon ketone with six carbons as its longest chain
d. A cyclic alpha-hydroxyketone, C5H8O2