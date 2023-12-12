Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 1
Chapter 15, Problem 1

Which of the following molecules contain aldehyde or ketone functional groups? You may want to refer to Table 15.1, Table 12.1, and Figure 15.3 to help in your identification. Copy the formulas and circle these functional groups.
a.
b.
c.
d. C4H9COCH3
e. C4H9CHO

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the functional groups in question. Aldehydes contain a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to at least one hydrogen atom, while ketones contain a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbon atoms. These groups are key identifiers for this problem.
Step 2: Analyze each molecule provided in the problem. For molecules with images, carefully examine the structural formula to locate any carbonyl groups and determine if they meet the criteria for aldehydes or ketones.
Step 3: For molecule (d) C₄H₉COCH₃, identify the carbonyl group (C=O) and check its bonding. Here, the carbonyl group is bonded to two carbon atoms, indicating it is a ketone.
Step 4: For molecule (e) C₄H₉CHO, identify the carbonyl group (C=O) and check its bonding. Here, the carbonyl group is bonded to one hydrogen atom and one carbon atom, indicating it is an aldehyde.
Step 5: For molecules (a), (b), and (c), refer to the provided images and circle the functional groups that match the aldehyde or ketone criteria. Use the structural features of aldehydes and ketones to guide your identification.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldehyde Functional Group

An aldehyde is characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain, with the general formula RCHO. The 'R' represents a hydrocarbon group, which can vary in length and structure. Aldehydes are commonly found in various organic compounds and are known for their distinctive odors and reactivity.
Ketone Functional Group

A ketone contains a carbonyl group (C=O) located within a carbon chain, with the general formula RC(=O)R', where R and R' are hydrocarbon groups. Unlike aldehydes, ketones do not have hydrogen atoms directly attached to the carbonyl carbon. Ketones are important in organic chemistry and are often used as solvents and in the synthesis of other compounds.
Functional Group Identification

Identifying functional groups involves recognizing specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine their chemical properties and reactions. In the context of the question, it requires analyzing molecular structures to locate aldehyde and ketone groups. This skill is essential for understanding the behavior of organic compounds and their applications in various fields, including biochemistry and pharmacology.
