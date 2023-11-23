Skip to main content
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 59a

Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
a. 3-Methylpentanamide

Step 1: Understand the structure of the compound based on the name '3-Methylpentanamide'. The suffix '-amide' indicates that the compound is an amide, which contains a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a nitrogen atom (N).
Step 2: Identify the parent chain. The root 'pentan-' indicates that the parent chain contains 5 carbon atoms. The numbering of the chain starts from the end closest to the amide group to give it the lowest possible number.
Step 3: Locate the substituent. The prefix '3-Methyl' indicates that there is a methyl group (-CH₃) attached to the third carbon of the parent chain.
Step 4: Combine the information. The structure of 3-Methylpentanamide includes a 5-carbon chain with a methyl group on the third carbon and an amide functional group at the end of the chain.
Step 5: Draw the structure. Start with a 5-carbon chain, add a methyl group to the third carbon, and attach the amide group (-CONH₂) to the first carbon. Ensure all bonds are satisfied with hydrogen atoms where necessary.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the compound's composition and structure. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately interpreting and communicating chemical information.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of 3-Methylpentanamide, the amide functional group (-C(=O)N-) is crucial for identifying the compound's reactivity and properties. Recognizing functional groups helps in both naming compounds and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.
Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This concept is important when naming compounds like 3-Methylpentanamide, as the position of substituents and the type of functional groups can lead to different isomers. Understanding structural isomerism aids in distinguishing between compounds that may have similar names but different structures and properties.
