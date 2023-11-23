Skip to main content
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 58c

Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
c. N-Ethyl-N-methylbenzamide

1
Step 1: Identify the parent structure. The parent structure in this case is 'benzamide,' which consists of a benzene ring attached to a carboxamide group (-CONH2).
Step 2: Analyze the substituents on the nitrogen atom of the amide group. The name 'N-Ethyl-N-methyl' indicates that there are two alkyl groups attached to the nitrogen atom: an ethyl group (-CH2CH3) and a methyl group (-CH3).
Step 3: Assign the substituents to the nitrogen atom. The 'N-' prefix specifies that these groups are directly bonded to the nitrogen atom of the amide group, not to the benzene ring.
Step 4: Combine the substituents and parent structure. The systematic name is constructed by listing the substituents in alphabetical order (ethyl before methyl) with the 'N-' prefix, followed by the parent name 'benzamide.'
Step 5: Verify the structure. Draw the structure to confirm: a benzene ring attached to a -CONH group, where the nitrogen atom is bonded to an ethyl group and a methyl group.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the structure and composition of the molecule. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents, and applying rules to create a unique name that reflects the compound's structure.
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of N-ethyl-N-methylbenzamide, the amide functional group (-C(=O)N-) is crucial for understanding the compound's reactivity and properties, as it influences how the molecule interacts with other substances.
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Substituents

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain, altering the compound's properties and reactivity. In N-ethyl-N-methylbenzamide, the ethyl and methyl groups are substituents on the nitrogen atom, and their presence affects the compound's physical and chemical characteristics, such as boiling point and solubility.
Naming Alkanes with Substituents Example 1
