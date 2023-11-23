Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their DerivativesProblem 3
Chapter 17, Problem 3

Write both the complete structural formula of succinic acid, showing all bonds, and the line-angle structural formula.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of succinic acid. Succinic acid is a dicarboxylic acid with the molecular formula C4H6O4. It contains two carboxylic acid groups (-COOH) attached to a straight-chain alkane backbone of four carbon atoms.
Step 2: Draw the complete structural formula. Start by arranging the four carbon atoms in a straight chain. Attach a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) to the first and last carbon atoms. Fill in the remaining bonds with hydrogen atoms to satisfy the octet rule for each carbon atom.
Step 3: Verify the complete structural formula. Ensure that each carbon atom forms four bonds, each oxygen atom forms two bonds, and each hydrogen atom forms one bond. The complete structural formula should explicitly show all bonds between atoms.
Step 4: Draw the line-angle structural formula. In this representation, each vertex or endpoint of a line represents a carbon atom, and hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon are implied but not shown. Draw the two carboxylic acid groups (-COOH) explicitly at the ends of the chain.
Step 5: Double-check the line-angle formula. Confirm that the number of carbon atoms, the placement of the carboxylic acid groups, and the implied hydrogen atoms match the molecular formula C4H6O4.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Formula

A structural formula represents the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how they are bonded together. It includes all the atoms, bonds, and sometimes lone pairs of electrons. In the case of succinic acid, the complete structural formula will depict the carbon backbone and the functional groups, providing a clear picture of its molecular structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

Line-Angle Structural Formula

The line-angle structural formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules. In this format, carbon atoms are represented by the ends and intersections of lines, while hydrogen atoms are usually omitted for clarity. This method allows for a more straightforward visualization of the molecule's structure, particularly for larger compounds like succinic acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

Succinic Acid

Succinic acid is a dicarboxylic acid with the chemical formula C4H6O4. It consists of a four-carbon chain with two carboxylic acid groups (-COOH) at each end. Understanding its structure is essential for recognizing its chemical properties and reactions, as well as its applications in various fields such as biochemistry and industrial chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:05
Naming Dicarboxylic Acids Example 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the following molecules as a carboxylic acid, an amide, an ester, or none of these.

c. CH3COOH

686
views
Textbook Question

In the following pairs of compounds, which would you expect to be more soluble in water? Why?

a. C8H17COOH or CH3CH2CH2COOH

19
views
Textbook Question

Write both condensed and line structures for (a) the ester formed when butyric acid reacts with cyclopentanol.

590
views
Textbook Question

What are the names of the following compounds?

c.

1271
views