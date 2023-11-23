Textbook Question
Identify the following molecules as a carboxylic acid, an amide, an ester, or none of these.
c. CH3COOH
In the following pairs of compounds, which would you expect to be more soluble in water? Why?
a. C8H17COOH or CH3CH2CH2COOH
Write both condensed and line structures for (a) the ester formed when butyric acid reacts with cyclopentanol.
What are the names of the following compounds?
c.