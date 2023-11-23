Textbook Question
Identify the following molecules as a carboxylic acid, an amide, an ester, or none of these.
c. CH3COOH
Write both the complete structural formula of succinic acid, showing all bonds, and the line-angle structural formula.
Write both condensed and line structures for (a) the ester formed when butyric acid reacts with cyclopentanol.
What are the names of the following compounds?
c.
Identify the following molecules as an ester, a carboxylic acid, or an amide, and write both the condensed and line-structural formula for each.
