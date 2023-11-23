Hydrophilicity vs. Hydrophobicity

Hydrophilicity refers to the affinity of a substance to interact with water, while hydrophobicity indicates a lack of such affinity. Compounds with polar functional groups, like carboxylic acids, tend to be more hydrophilic due to their ability to form hydrogen bonds with water. In contrast, long hydrocarbon chains are hydrophobic, which can reduce overall solubility in water.