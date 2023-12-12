Textbook Question
Write both the complete structural formula of succinic acid, showing all bonds, and the line-angle structural formula.
In the following pairs of compounds, which would you expect to be more soluble in water? Why?
a. C8H17COOH or CH3CH2CH2COOH
Write both condensed and line structures for (a) the ester formed when butyric acid reacts with cyclopentanol.
Identify the following molecules as an ester, a carboxylic acid, or an amide, and write both the condensed and line-structural formula for each.
a. <IMAGE>
Write the products of the following reactions:
b. 2, 2-Dimethylpentanoic acid + KOH → ?
Write the formulas of potassium salicylate and disodium oxalate.