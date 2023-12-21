Fibrous vs. Globular Proteins

Proteins can be classified into two main categories: fibrous and globular. Fibrous proteins, such as collagen and keratin, have elongated structures and are typically involved in providing support and strength. In contrast, globular proteins, like enzymes and antibodies, are more spherical and often function in catalysis and regulation. The arrangement of secondary structures, including alpha-helices, plays a crucial role in determining a protein's classification.