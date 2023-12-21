What is the sequence of atoms along the "backbone" of a protein?
Give an example of a protein containing primarily alpha-helices. Is this a fibrous or globular protein?
Bradykinin, a peptide that helps to regulate blood pressure, has the primary structure Arg-Pro-Pro-Gly-Phe-Ser-Pro-Phe-Arg.
a. Draw the complete structural formula of bradykinin.
b. Bradykinin has a very kinked secondary structure. Why?
What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?
b. Alanine and leucine
What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?
c. Aspartic acid and asparagine
Is the bond formed between each pair in Problem 18.76 covalent or noncovalent?
a. Cysteine and cysteine
b. Alanine and leucine
c. Aspartic acid and asparagine
d. Serine and lysine