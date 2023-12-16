Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 76c
Chapter 18, Problem 76c

What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?
c. Aspartic acid and asparagine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in the side chains of aspartic acid and asparagine. Aspartic acid has a carboxylic acid (-COOH) group, while asparagine has an amide (-CONH2) group.
Determine the polarity of the side chains. The carboxylic acid group in aspartic acid is polar and can ionize to form a negatively charged carboxylate ion (-COO⁻) under physiological pH. The amide group in asparagine is also polar but does not ionize; it can form hydrogen bonds.
Analyze the potential interactions between the side chains. The negatively charged carboxylate group of aspartic acid can interact with the partially positive hydrogen atoms in the amide group of asparagine through hydrogen bonding.
Conclude the type of bond. The interaction between aspartic acid and asparagine side chains is primarily hydrogen bonding, as there is no ionic or covalent bond formation between these groups.
Note that the strength and occurrence of this interaction depend on the specific environment, such as the pH and proximity of the amino acids in a protein structure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Structure

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, each consisting of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). The nature of the side chain determines the amino acid's properties, such as polarity, charge, and ability to form bonds with other amino acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Ionic Bonds

Ionic bonds occur between charged side chains of amino acids. For instance, aspartic acid has a negatively charged side chain due to its carboxyl group, while asparagine has a neutral polar side chain. The interaction between the charged and polar groups can lead to the formation of ionic bonds, influencing protein structure and stability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Ionic Bonding Concept 1

Hydrogen Bonds

Hydrogen bonds are weak attractions that occur between a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom and another electronegative atom. In the context of aspartic acid and asparagine, the polar side chain of asparagine can form hydrogen bonds with the carboxyl group of aspartic acid, contributing to the overall stability and conformation of proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:22
Hydrogenation Reactions Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Bradykinin, a peptide that helps to regulate blood pressure, has the primary structure Arg-Pro-Pro-Gly-Phe-Ser-Pro-Phe-Arg.

b. Bradykinin has a very kinked secondary structure. Why?

944
views
Textbook Question

Give an example of a protein containing primarily alpha-helices. Is this a fibrous or globular protein?

409
views
Textbook Question

What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?

b. Alanine and leucine

758
views
Textbook Question

Is the bond formed between each pair in Problem 18.76 covalent or noncovalent?

a. Cysteine and cysteine

b. Alanine and leucine

c. Aspartic acid and asparagine

d. Serine and lysine

1162
views
Textbook Question

What is meant by the following terms as they apply to protein structure, and what bonds or molecular interactions stabilize that level of structure?

a. Primary structure

763
views
Textbook Question

What is meant by the following terms as they apply to protein structure, and what bonds or molecular interactions stabilize that level of structure?

b. Secondary structure

619
views