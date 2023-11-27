Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 18, Problem 42a

What amino acids do the following abbreviations stand for? Draw the structure of each.
a. Val

1
Step 1: Understand the abbreviation 'Val'. The abbreviation 'Val' stands for the amino acid Valine. Valine is one of the 20 standard amino acids and is classified as a nonpolar, hydrophobic amino acid due to its aliphatic side chain.
Step 2: Recall the general structure of an amino acid. All amino acids have a central carbon atom (called the alpha carbon) bonded to four groups: an amino group (-NH₂), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a unique side chain (R group) specific to each amino acid.
Step 3: Identify the side chain (R group) for Valine. The side chain of Valine is an isopropyl group, which has the structure -CH(CH₃)₂. This makes Valine a branched-chain amino acid.
Step 4: Combine the general amino acid structure with the specific side chain of Valine. The full structure of Valine can be represented as: NH₂-CH(CH(CH₃)₂)-COOH. This shows the amino group, the central carbon with the isopropyl side chain, and the carboxyl group.
Step 5: Draw the structure of Valine. To visualize Valine, draw the central alpha carbon with its four bonds: one to the amino group (-NH₂), one to the carboxyl group (-COOH), one to a hydrogen atom, and one to the isopropyl side chain (-CH(CH₃)₂). Ensure the correct 3D arrangement to reflect the tetrahedral geometry of the alpha carbon.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines its unique properties. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with distinct characteristics that influence protein structure and function.
Abbreviations in Biochemistry

In biochemistry, amino acids are often represented by three-letter abbreviations for convenience. For example, 'Val' stands for valine, which is one of the essential amino acids. Understanding these abbreviations is crucial for interpreting protein sequences and structures, as they provide a shorthand way to refer to specific amino acids.
Chemical Structure of Amino Acids

The chemical structure of amino acids includes a backbone consisting of a central carbon atom bonded to an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a side chain. The side chain varies among different amino acids, influencing their chemical behavior and role in proteins. Drawing the structure involves depicting these components accurately, which is essential for understanding their function in biological systems.
