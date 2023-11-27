Textbook Question
Name four biological functions of proteins in the human body, and give an example of a protein for each function.
What kind of biological function would each of the following proteins perform?
a. Human growth hormone
c. Protease
Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:
a. Contains a thiol group
a. Contains an isopropyl group
Draw leucine and identify any chiral carbon atoms with arrows.