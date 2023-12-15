Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 44a
Chapter 18, Problem 44a

Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:
a. Contains a thiol group

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the name and structure of an amino acid that contains a thiol group. A thiol group is a functional group with the formula -SH, which is characteristic of certain amino acids.
Step 2: Recall the amino acids that contain a thiol group. In biochemistry, the amino acid cysteine is known to have a thiol (-SH) group in its side chain.
Step 3: Write the structure of cysteine. Cysteine has the following components: (1) an amino group (-NH₂), (2) a carboxyl group (-COOH), (3) a hydrogen atom, and (4) a side chain containing a thiol group (-CH₂-SH). These groups are all attached to a central alpha carbon.
Step 4: Draw the structure of cysteine. Represent the central alpha carbon with its four attachments: the amino group, carboxyl group, hydrogen atom, and the side chain (-CH₂-SH). Ensure the thiol group is clearly shown in the side chain.
Step 5: Label the structure. Clearly label the amino group, carboxyl group, alpha carbon, and the thiol-containing side chain to ensure the structure is complete and accurate.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines its unique properties. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with distinct characteristics that influence protein structure and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Thiol Group

A thiol group is a functional group characterized by the presence of a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-SH). In the context of amino acids, the thiol group is found in cysteine, which is notable for its ability to form disulfide bonds that stabilize protein structures. This group plays a crucial role in the biochemical properties of proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:59
Naming Thiols Example 1

Structural Representation of Amino Acids

The structural representation of amino acids typically includes a central carbon atom (alpha carbon) connected to an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a side chain (R group). Drawing these structures involves depicting the connectivity of these groups, which is essential for understanding the chemical behavior and interactions of the amino acids in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What kind of biological function would each of the following proteins perform?

a. Human growth hormone

372
views
Textbook Question

What kind of biological function would each of the following proteins perform?

c. Protease

397
views
Textbook Question

What amino acids do the following abbreviations stand for? Draw the structure of each.

a. Val

23
views
Textbook Question

Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:

a. Contains an isopropyl group

33
views
Textbook Question

Draw leucine and identify any chiral carbon atoms with arrows.

948
views
Textbook Question

 Is phenylalanine hydrophilic or hydrophobic? Explain why.

1654
views