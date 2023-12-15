Textbook Question
What kind of biological function would each of the following proteins perform?
a. Human growth hormone
c. Protease
What amino acids do the following abbreviations stand for? Draw the structure of each.
a. Val
Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:
a. Contains an isopropyl group
Draw leucine and identify any chiral carbon atoms with arrows.
Is phenylalanine hydrophilic or hydrophobic? Explain why.