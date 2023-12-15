Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 18, Problem 40

Name four biological functions of proteins in the human body, and give an example of a protein for each function.

1
Proteins serve as enzymes, which catalyze biochemical reactions in the body. Example: Amylase, which helps break down starch into sugars during digestion.
Proteins function as structural components, providing support and shape to cells and tissues. Example: Collagen, which is found in connective tissues like skin, tendons, and ligaments.
Proteins act as transport molecules, carrying substances throughout the body. Example: Hemoglobin, which transports oxygen in the blood.
Proteins play a role in immune defense by identifying and neutralizing foreign invaders. Example: Antibodies, which are produced by the immune system to fight pathogens.

Enzymatic Function

Proteins act as enzymes, which are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in the body. For example, amylase is an enzyme found in saliva that helps break down carbohydrates into simpler sugars, facilitating digestion.
Structural Support

Proteins provide structural support to cells and tissues. Collagen, for instance, is a protein that forms the framework of connective tissues, such as skin, tendons, and ligaments, contributing to their strength and elasticity.
Transport Function

Proteins are essential for transporting molecules throughout the body. Hemoglobin is a well-known protein that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, playing a critical role in maintaining cellular respiration and energy production.
