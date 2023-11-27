Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 110a
Chapter 18, Problem 110a

Which of the following amino acids is most likely to be found on the outside of a soluble protein, and which of them is more likely to be found on the inside? Explain each answer. (Hint: Consider the effect of the amino acid side chain in each case and that the protein is folded up into its globular form.)
a. Valine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. Proteins in their globular form fold in such a way that hydrophilic (water-attracting) amino acid side chains are typically found on the outside of the protein, where they can interact with water, while hydrophobic (water-repelling) side chains are usually buried on the inside, away from water.
Step 2: Analyze the amino acid in question, valine. Valine is a nonpolar amino acid with a hydrophobic side chain consisting of a branched alkyl group (isopropyl group). This makes valine less likely to interact with water.
Step 3: Apply the principle of hydrophobicity. Since valine has a hydrophobic side chain, it is more likely to be found on the inside of a soluble protein, where it can avoid contact with the aqueous environment.
Step 4: Consider the overall structure of the protein. The folding of the protein into its globular form is driven by the hydrophobic effect, which minimizes the exposure of hydrophobic residues like valine to water, stabilizing the protein structure.
Step 5: Conclude that valine is more likely to be found on the inside of a soluble protein due to its hydrophobic nature, and explain that hydrophilic amino acids (not valine) would be more likely to be found on the outside, interacting with the aqueous environment.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Properties

Amino acids have distinct properties based on their side chains (R groups), which can be classified as hydrophobic, hydrophilic, acidic, or basic. Hydrophobic amino acids, like valine, tend to avoid water and are usually found in the interior of proteins, while hydrophilic amino acids are more likely to be on the exterior, interacting with the aqueous environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Protein Folding

Proteins fold into specific three-dimensional shapes, a process driven by the interactions between amino acid side chains. This folding results in a globular structure where hydrophobic residues are buried inside to minimize exposure to water, while hydrophilic residues are exposed on the surface, facilitating interactions with the surrounding environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:17
Tertiary Protein Structure Example 1

Solubility of Proteins

The solubility of a protein in water is influenced by the distribution of hydrophilic and hydrophobic amino acids. Soluble proteins typically have a higher proportion of hydrophilic amino acids on their surface, allowing them to interact favorably with water, while hydrophobic amino acids are sequestered within the protein's core.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Globular proteins are water-soluble, whereas fibrous proteins are insoluble in water. Indicate whether you expect the following amino acids to be on the surface of a globular protein or on the surface of a fibrous protein.

a. Ala

867
views
Textbook Question

A family visits a pediatrician with their sick child. The four-month-old baby is pale, has obvious episodes of pain, and is not thriving. The doctor orders a series of blood tests, including a test for hemoglobin types. The results show that the infant is not only anemic but that the anemia is due to sickle-cell anemia. The family wants to know if their other two children have sickle-cell anemia, sickle-cell trait, or no sickle-cell gene at all.

a. What test will be used?

730
views
Textbook Question

Which would you expect to be more soluble in water, a peptide containing mostly alanine and leucine or a peptide containing mostly lysine and aspartic acid? Explain. (Hint: Consider side-chain interactions with water.)

361
views
Textbook Question

List the amino acids with side chains that are capable of hydrogen bonding. Draw an example of two of these amino acids hydrogen bonding to one another. For each one, draw a hydrogen bond to water in a separate sketch. Refer to Section 8.2 for help with drawing hydrogen bonds.

740
views