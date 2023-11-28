Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 105a
Chapter 18, Problem 105a

A family visits a pediatrician with their sick child. The four-month-old baby is pale, has obvious episodes of pain, and is not thriving. The doctor orders a series of blood tests, including a test for hemoglobin types. The results show that the infant is not only anemic but that the anemia is due to sickle-cell anemia. The family wants to know if their other two children have sickle-cell anemia, sickle-cell trait, or no sickle-cell gene at all.
a. What test will be used?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Explain the context of the problem. Sickle-cell anemia is a genetic disorder caused by a mutation in the hemoglobin gene. It is inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern, meaning a person must inherit two copies of the mutated gene (one from each parent) to have the disease. If a person inherits only one copy, they have the sickle-cell trait but not the disease.
Step 2: Identify the appropriate test for determining the hemoglobin type. The test commonly used is hemoglobin electrophoresis. This test separates different types of hemoglobin based on their charge and size, allowing the identification of normal hemoglobin (HbA), sickle hemoglobin (HbS), and other variants.
Step 3: Describe how hemoglobin electrophoresis works. In this test, a blood sample is placed on a gel, and an electric current is applied. Different types of hemoglobin migrate at different rates, creating distinct bands on the gel. The pattern of bands is then analyzed to determine the presence of HbA, HbS, or other hemoglobin types.
Step 4: Explain the possible outcomes of the test for the other two children. If the test shows only HbA, the child does not carry the sickle-cell gene. If the test shows both HbA and HbS, the child has the sickle-cell trait. If the test shows only HbS, the child has sickle-cell anemia.
Step 5: Emphasize the importance of genetic counseling. Based on the test results, the family may benefit from genetic counseling to understand the inheritance pattern, the implications for their children, and the potential risks for future offspring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sickle-Cell Anemia

Sickle-cell anemia is a genetic blood disorder characterized by the production of abnormal hemoglobin, known as hemoglobin S. This leads to the distortion of red blood cells into a sickle shape, causing blockages in blood vessels, pain episodes, and anemia. Understanding this condition is crucial for determining the inheritance patterns and implications for the patient's siblings.
Hemoglobin Electrophoresis

Hemoglobin electrophoresis is a laboratory technique used to separate different types of hemoglobin in the blood. This test is essential for diagnosing sickle-cell anemia and identifying whether an individual has sickle-cell trait or normal hemoglobin. It provides a clear picture of the hemoglobin types present, which is vital for assessing the risk for the siblings.
Genetic Inheritance Patterns

Genetic inheritance patterns, particularly autosomal recessive inheritance, are fundamental in understanding how sickle-cell anemia is passed from parents to children. For a child to have sickle-cell anemia, they must inherit two copies of the sickle-cell gene, one from each parent. This concept helps the family understand the likelihood of their other children being affected or carriers of the sickle-cell trait.
