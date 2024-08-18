What is the relationship between vitamins and enzymes?

Textbook Question
What are the cellular advantages to feedback inhibition?
Activation of a zymogen is by covalent modification. How might phosphorylation or dephosphorylation (also covalent modification) modify an enzyme to make it more active (or more inactive)?
What criteria make a compound a vitamin?
Why is daily ingestion of vitamin C more critical than daily ingestion of vitamin A?
Why is it important that the macronutrients calcium and phosphorus be ingested in approximately equal amounts?
Look up the structures of vitamin C and vitamin E on the Web, and identify the functional groups in these vitamins.