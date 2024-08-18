Skip to main content
What is the relationship between vitamins and enzymes?

Understand that enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in the body, and they often require additional molecules to function properly.
Learn that vitamins are organic compounds that the body needs in small amounts for various functions, including acting as precursors to coenzymes.
Recognize that coenzymes are non-protein molecules that bind to enzymes and assist in catalyzing reactions. Many coenzymes are derived from vitamins. For example, vitamin B3 (niacin) is a precursor to NAD⁺, a coenzyme involved in redox reactions.
Explore the specific role of vitamins in enzyme activity. Without the necessary vitamin-derived coenzyme, the enzyme may not function effectively, leading to metabolic issues.
Conclude that the relationship between vitamins and enzymes is that vitamins often serve as precursors to coenzymes, which are essential for the proper functioning of enzymes in biochemical reactions.

Vitamins

Vitamins are organic compounds that are essential for normal growth and metabolism in living organisms. They play crucial roles in various biochemical processes, often acting as coenzymes or precursors for enzyme function. Vitamins cannot be synthesized in sufficient quantities by the body and must be obtained through diet.
Enzymes

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in the body without being consumed in the process. They are typically proteins that lower the activation energy required for reactions, allowing metabolic processes to occur efficiently. Enzymes often require specific cofactors, which can include vitamins, to function properly.
Cofactors

Cofactors are non-protein chemical compounds that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions. They can be metal ions or organic molecules, such as vitamins, that bind to the enzyme and are necessary for its activity. The presence of vitamins as cofactors is vital for many enzymatic reactions, highlighting the interconnectedness of vitamins and enzymes in metabolic pathways.
Textbook Question

What are the cellular advantages to feedback inhibition?

Textbook Question

Activation of a zymogen is by covalent modification. How might phosphorylation or dephosphorylation (also covalent modification) modify an enzyme to make it more active (or more inactive)?

Textbook Question

What criteria make a compound a vitamin?

Textbook Question

Why is daily ingestion of vitamin C more critical than daily ingestion of vitamin A?

Textbook Question

Why is it important that the macronutrients calcium and phosphorus be ingested in approximately equal amounts?

Textbook Question

Look up the structures of vitamin C and vitamin E on the Web, and identify the functional groups in these vitamins.

