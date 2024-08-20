Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 Enzymes and VitaminsProblem 71
Chapter 19, Problem 71

Activation of a zymogen is by covalent modification. How might phosphorylation or dephosphorylation (also covalent modification) modify an enzyme to make it more active (or more inactive)?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that zymogens are inactive enzyme precursors that require a biochemical change to become active.
Recognize that covalent modification, such as phosphorylation or dephosphorylation, involves the addition or removal of a phosphate group to an enzyme.
Phosphorylation typically involves the addition of a phosphate group from ATP to an amino acid residue (like serine, threonine, or tyrosine) on the enzyme, which can cause a conformational change.
This conformational change can either activate or deactivate the enzyme by altering its active site or its interaction with other molecules.
Dephosphorylation, the removal of a phosphate group, can reverse these changes, potentially restoring the enzyme to its original state or altering its activity further.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Zymogen Activation

Zymogens are inactive enzyme precursors that require a biochemical change to become active. This activation often involves covalent modifications, such as cleavage of specific peptide bonds, which alters the zymogen's structure and allows it to catalyze reactions. Understanding this process is crucial for grasping how enzymes are regulated in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:21
Zymogens Example 1

Phosphorylation and Dephosphorylation

Phosphorylation is the addition of a phosphate group to a molecule, typically a protein, which can alter its function and activity. Conversely, dephosphorylation is the removal of a phosphate group. These processes are key regulatory mechanisms in cellular signaling and can either activate or inhibit enzyme activity, depending on the specific enzyme and context.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:51
Oxidative Phosphorylation Concept 2

Enzyme Regulation

Enzyme regulation refers to the various mechanisms that control enzyme activity and function within a cell. This includes allosteric regulation, covalent modifications like phosphorylation, and feedback inhibition. Understanding these regulatory mechanisms is essential for comprehending how metabolic pathways are controlled and how cells respond to changes in their environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:14
Intro to Enzymes Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The meat tenderizer used in cooking is primarily papain, a protease enzyme isolated from the fruit of the papaya tree. Why do you suppose papain is so effective at tenderizing meat?

1121
views
Textbook Question

Why do allosteric enzymes have two types of binding sites?

1358
views
Textbook Question

What are the cellular advantages to feedback inhibition?

1691
views
Textbook Question

What criteria make a compound a vitamin?

1513
views
Textbook Question

What is the relationship between vitamins and enzymes?

1536
views
Textbook Question

Why is daily ingestion of vitamin C more critical than daily ingestion of vitamin A?

746
views