Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
Chapter 19, Problem 74

What criteria make a compound a vitamin?

Understand the definition of a vitamin: A vitamin is an organic compound that is essential for normal growth and nutrition, and it is required in small quantities in the diet because the body cannot synthesize it in sufficient amounts.
Identify the key criteria for a compound to be classified as a vitamin: (1) It must be an organic molecule, (2) It must be essential for biological function, (3) It must be required in small amounts, and (4) It cannot be synthesized in adequate quantities by the organism, so it must be obtained from the diet.
Recognize that vitamins are categorized based on their solubility: They are either water-soluble (e.g., Vitamin C, B-complex vitamins) or fat-soluble (e.g., Vitamins A, D, E, K). This solubility affects how they are absorbed, stored, and excreted in the body.
Understand that vitamins often act as coenzymes or precursors to coenzymes, which are molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing biochemical reactions essential for life processes.
Note that the absence or deficiency of a vitamin in the diet can lead to specific deficiency diseases (e.g., scurvy for Vitamin C deficiency, rickets for Vitamin D deficiency), highlighting their essential role in maintaining health.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Essential Nutrients

Vitamins are classified as essential nutrients, meaning they are necessary for the body's normal functioning but cannot be synthesized in sufficient quantities by the body itself. This necessitates their intake through diet or supplements to prevent deficiencies and maintain health.
Biological Function

A compound is considered a vitamin if it plays a specific biological role in the body, such as acting as a coenzyme or a precursor for important biochemical processes. This function is crucial for maintaining metabolic pathways and overall health.
Classification and Solubility

Vitamins are categorized into two main groups based on their solubility: water-soluble and fat-soluble. This classification affects their absorption, storage, and excretion in the body, influencing how they are utilized and the potential for toxicity.
