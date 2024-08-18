What criteria make a compound a vitamin?

Textbook Question
Why do allosteric enzymes have two types of binding sites?
What are the cellular advantages to feedback inhibition?
Activation of a zymogen is by covalent modification. How might phosphorylation or dephosphorylation (also covalent modification) modify an enzyme to make it more active (or more inactive)?
What is the relationship between vitamins and enzymes?
Why is daily ingestion of vitamin C more critical than daily ingestion of vitamin A?
Why is it important that the macronutrients calcium and phosphorus be ingested in approximately equal amounts?