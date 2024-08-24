Textbook Question
What criteria make a compound a vitamin?
What is the relationship between vitamins and enzymes?
Why is daily ingestion of vitamin C more critical than daily ingestion of vitamin A?
Look up the structures of vitamin C and vitamin E on the Web, and identify the functional groups in these vitamins.
What is the relationship between vitamin A and β-carotene?
How can you distinguish between a competitive inhibitor and an uncompetitive inhibitor experimentally?