Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 Enzymes and VitaminsProblem 78
Chapter 19, Problem 78

Why is it important that the macronutrients calcium and phosphorus be ingested in approximately equal amounts?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of calcium and phosphorus in the body: Calcium is essential for strong bones and teeth, muscle function, and nerve signaling, while phosphorus is a key component of bones, teeth, and cellular energy (ATP). Both are critical for maintaining overall health.
Recognize the relationship between calcium and phosphorus: These two macronutrients work together to form hydroxyapatite, the mineral that gives bones and teeth their strength. An imbalance can disrupt this process.
Learn about the calcium-to-phosphorus ratio: The body requires a balanced ratio of calcium to phosphorus (approximately 1:1) to ensure proper absorption and utilization of these nutrients. An excess of one can interfere with the absorption of the other.
Understand the consequences of imbalance: If phosphorus intake is too high relative to calcium, it can lead to calcium being leached from bones, weakening them. Conversely, excessive calcium can impair phosphorus absorption, affecting energy production and other cellular functions.
Conclude the importance of balance: To maintain optimal bone health and metabolic functions, it is crucial to consume calcium and phosphorus in approximately equal amounts through a balanced diet or supplements, as recommended by dietary guidelines.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Macronutrients

Macronutrients are nutrients required by the body in large amounts to provide energy and support bodily functions. They include carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, as well as minerals like calcium and phosphorus. Understanding their roles is crucial for maintaining health, as imbalances can lead to various health issues.

Calcium and Phosphorus Balance

Calcium and phosphorus are essential minerals that work together to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth. They also play critical roles in cellular functions, muscle contraction, and nerve signaling. An appropriate balance between these two minerals is vital, as excessive or deficient levels can disrupt bodily functions and lead to conditions like osteoporosis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified) Concept 1

Nutritional Synergy

Nutritional synergy refers to the concept that certain nutrients work better together than alone. In the case of calcium and phosphorus, they must be ingested in a balanced ratio to optimize absorption and utilization in the body. This synergy is important for ensuring that both minerals effectively contribute to bone health and overall metabolic processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Nature of Energy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What criteria make a compound a vitamin?

1513
views
Textbook Question

What is the relationship between vitamins and enzymes?

1536
views
Textbook Question

Why is daily ingestion of vitamin C more critical than daily ingestion of vitamin A?

746
views
Textbook Question

Look up the structures of vitamin C and vitamin E on the Web, and identify the functional groups in these vitamins.

737
views
Textbook Question

What is the relationship between vitamin A and β-carotene?

1562
views
Textbook Question

How can you distinguish between a competitive inhibitor and an uncompetitive inhibitor experimentally?

1339
views