Activation of a zymogen is by covalent modification. How might phosphorylation or dephosphorylation (also covalent modification) modify an enzyme to make it more active (or more inactive)?
What criteria make a compound a vitamin?
What is the relationship between vitamins and enzymes?
Why is it important that the macronutrients calcium and phosphorus be ingested in approximately equal amounts?
Look up the structures of vitamin C and vitamin E on the Web, and identify the functional groups in these vitamins.
What is the relationship between vitamin A and β-carotene?