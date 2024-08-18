Water-Soluble vs. Fat-Soluble Vitamins

Vitamins are categorized into water-soluble and fat-soluble groups. Vitamin C is water-soluble, meaning it dissolves in water and is not stored in the body, necessitating regular consumption. In contrast, vitamin A is fat-soluble, allowing it to be stored in body tissues, which can lead to deficiencies if not consumed regularly but also means it does not require daily intake.