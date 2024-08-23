Textbook Question
Draw the structures of an aldopentose.
Draw the structures of a ketohexose.
Draw the enantiomer of the following monosaccharides, and in each pair identify the D sugar and the L sugar.
a.
b.
D-Talose, a constituent of certain antibiotics, has the open-chain structure shown next. Draw d-talose in its cyclic hemiacetal form.