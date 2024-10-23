The reaction that follows is catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase and occurs in two steps, the first of which (step A) is formation of an unstable intermediates (shown in brackets).
b. In which step is CO2 evolved and a hydrogen ion added?
b. In which step is CO2 evolved and a hydrogen ion added?
c. Which of the structures shown can be described as a β-keto acid?
d. To what class of enzymes does isocitrate dehydrogenase, the enzyme that catalyzes this reaction, belong?
What energy requirements must be met in order for a reaction to be favorable?
Why is ∆G a useful quantity for predicting the favorability of biochemical reactions?
The following reactions occur during the catabolism of acetyl-CoA. Which are exergonic? Which is endergonic? Which reaction produces a phosphate that later yields energy by giving up a phosphate group?
c. L-Malate + NAD+ → Oxaloacetate + NADH + H+
∆G = +17 kcal/mol (+129.3 kJ/mol)