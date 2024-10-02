Textbook Question
The electron-transport chain uses several different metal ions, especially iron, copper, zinc, and manganese. Why are metals used frequently in these two pathways? What can metals do better than organic biomolecules?
What energy requirements must be met in order for a reaction to be favorable?
Why is ∆G a useful quantity for predicting the favorability of biochemical reactions?
The following reactions occur during the catabolism of glucose. Which are exergonic? Which is endergonic? Which proceeds farthest toward products at equilibrium?
b. Phosphoenol pyruvate + H2O → Pyruvate + Phosphate(Pi)
∆G = –14.8 kcal/mol (–61.9 kJ/mol)
What is the difference between catabolism and anabolism?
What is the difference between digestion and metabolism?