What energy requirements must be met in order for a reaction to be favorable?
Why is ∆G a useful quantity for predicting the favorability of biochemical reactions?
The following reactions occur during the catabolism of acetyl-CoA. Which are exergonic? Which is endergonic? Which reaction produces a phosphate that later yields energy by giving up a phosphate group?
c. L-Malate + NAD+ → Oxaloacetate + NADH + H+
∆G = +17 kcal/mol (+129.3 kJ/mol)
What is the difference between catabolism and anabolism?
What is the difference between digestion and metabolism?
Arrange the following events in the order in which they occur in a catabolic process: electron transport, digestion, oxidative phosphorylation, citric acid cycle.