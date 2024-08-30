Skip to main content
What is the difference between catabolism and anabolism?

Understand that catabolism and anabolism are two types of metabolic processes in the body, which involve chemical reactions to maintain life.
Catabolism refers to the breakdown of larger molecules into smaller ones, releasing energy in the process. For example, the breakdown of glucose during cellular respiration is a catabolic process.
Anabolism, on the other hand, involves the synthesis of larger molecules from smaller ones, requiring energy input. For instance, the formation of proteins from amino acids is an anabolic process.
Recognize that catabolism is generally exergonic (releases energy), while anabolism is endergonic (requires energy). These processes are interconnected through the energy currency of the cell, ATP (adenosine triphosphate).
Summarize the key difference: catabolism breaks down molecules to release energy, while anabolism builds molecules and consumes energy, both working together to sustain the body's metabolism.

Catabolism

Catabolism is the metabolic process that breaks down molecules into smaller units, releasing energy in the process. This energy is often captured in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which cells use for various functions. An example of catabolism is the breakdown of glucose during cellular respiration, which provides energy for cellular activities.
Anabolism

Anabolism is the metabolic pathway that constructs molecules from smaller units, requiring energy input. This process is essential for growth, repair, and maintenance of cells and tissues. For instance, the synthesis of proteins from amino acids is an anabolic process that supports cellular structure and function.
Metabolism

Metabolism encompasses all chemical reactions within a living organism, including both catabolic and anabolic processes. It is crucial for maintaining life, as it allows organisms to convert food into energy, build cellular components, and eliminate waste. Understanding metabolism helps clarify how energy balance is achieved in biological systems.
Why is ∆G a useful quantity for predicting the favorability of biochemical reactions?

The following reactions occur during the catabolism of acetyl-CoA. Which are exergonic? Which is endergonic? Which reaction produces a phosphate that later yields energy by giving up a phosphate group?

c. L-Malate + NAD+ → Oxaloacetate + NADH + H+

G = +17 kcal/mol (+129.3 kJ/mol)

The following reactions occur during the catabolism of glucose. Which are exergonic? Which is endergonic? Which proceeds farthest toward products at equilibrium?

b. Phosphoenol pyruvate + H2O → Pyruvate + Phosphate(Pi)

G = –14.8 kcal/mol (–61.9 kJ/mol)

What is the difference between digestion and metabolism?

Arrange the following events in the order in which they occur in a catabolic process: electron transport, digestion, oxidative phosphorylation, citric acid cycle.

What key metabolic intermediate is formed from the catabolism of all three major classes of foods: carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins?

