What is the difference between catabolism and anabolism?
What is the difference between digestion and metabolism?
Arrange the following events in the order in which they occur in a catabolic process: electron transport, digestion, oxidative phosphorylation, citric acid cycle.
Why is ATP sometimes called a high-energy molecule?
What general kind of chemical reaction does ATP participate in?
What does it mean when we say that two reactions are coupled?