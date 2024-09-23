Textbook Question
FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?
What is the purpose of the citric acid cycle?
Where in the cell does the citric acid cycle take place?
a. Which steps involve oxidation reactions?
a. Which steps involve oxidation reactions?
b. Which steps involve decarboxylation (loss of CO2)?
b. Which steps involve decarboxylation (loss of CO2)?
c. Which step or steps involve a hydration reaction?
c. Which step or steps involve a hydration reaction?