Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 49d
Chapter 21, Problem 49d

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of FAD (Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide) in biochemical reactions: FAD is a coenzyme that participates in oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions, specifically in the process of dehydrogenation, where it accepts hydrogen atoms.
Recall that during dehydrogenation, FAD acts as an oxidizing agent. It accepts two hydrogen atoms (which include two protons and two electrons) from the substrate being oxidized.
Write the chemical transformation: FAD is reduced to FADH₂ during dehydrogenation. This can be represented as: FAD + 2HFADH2.
Understand the structural change: In the reduced form (FADH₂), the isoalloxazine ring of FAD gains two hydrogen atoms, which stabilizes the molecule in its reduced state.
Conclude that the form of FAD after dehydrogenation is FADH₂, which is the reduced form of the coenzyme, now capable of participating in further biochemical processes such as the electron transport chain.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coenzymes

Coenzymes are organic molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing biochemical reactions. They often act as carriers for chemical groups or electrons during these reactions. FAD (flavin adenine dinucleotide) is a well-known coenzyme that plays a crucial role in redox reactions, particularly in the metabolism of carbohydrates and fats.
Dehydrogenation

Dehydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the removal of hydrogen atoms from a molecule. This process is essential in metabolic pathways, as it often leads to the conversion of substrates into more oxidized forms. In the case of FAD, it accepts electrons and protons during dehydrogenation, facilitating the oxidation of substrates.

FAD and its Reduced Form

FAD exists in two forms: oxidized (FAD) and reduced (FADH2). After dehydrogenation, FAD accepts two electrons and two protons, becoming FADH2. This reduced form is crucial for energy production in cellular respiration, as it can donate electrons to the electron transport chain, ultimately leading to ATP synthesis.
