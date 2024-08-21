Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 52
Chapter 21, Problem 52

Where in the cell does the citric acid cycle take place?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle or TCA cycle, is a key metabolic pathway involved in cellular respiration.
Recall that cellular respiration occurs in eukaryotic cells, which have specialized organelles called mitochondria.
Identify that the citric acid cycle specifically takes place in the mitochondrial matrix, which is the innermost compartment of the mitochondria.
Note that the mitochondrial matrix contains the enzymes and molecules necessary for the reactions of the citric acid cycle to occur.
Recognize that the citric acid cycle is crucial for generating high-energy molecules like NADH and FADH₂, which are used in the electron transport chain to produce ATP.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
39s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle or TCA cycle, is a series of chemical reactions used by all aerobic organisms to generate energy. It involves the oxidation of acetyl-CoA derived from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins into carbon dioxide and water, while producing ATP, NADH, and FADH2, which are crucial for cellular energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:31
Citric Acid Cycle Summary Concept 12

Mitochondria

Mitochondria are membrane-bound organelles found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells, often referred to as the 'powerhouses' of the cell. They are the primary site for the citric acid cycle, where the cycle occurs in the mitochondrial matrix, allowing for efficient energy production through aerobic respiration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:46
Structure of Mitochondria Concept 1

Aerobic Respiration

Aerobic respiration is a metabolic process that requires oxygen to convert biochemical energy from nutrients into ATP. The citric acid cycle is a key component of this process, as it not only produces energy carriers but also provides intermediates for various biosynthetic pathways, highlighting its importance in cellular metabolism.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:46
Aerobic Respiration Summary Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.

b. Is FAD an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent?

1412
views
Textbook Question

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.

d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?

1600
views
Textbook Question

What is the purpose of the citric acid cycle?

1605
views
Textbook Question

What is the final fate of the carbons in acetyl-CoA after several turns of the citric acid cycle?

1097
views
Textbook Question

Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:

a. Which steps involve oxidation reactions?

531
views
Textbook Question

Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:

b. Which steps involve decarboxylation (loss of CO2)?

506
views