Where in the cell does the citric acid cycle take place?

FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
b. Is FAD an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent?
d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?
What is the purpose of the citric acid cycle?
What is the final fate of the carbons in acetyl-CoA after several turns of the citric acid cycle?
Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
a. Which steps involve oxidation reactions?
b. Which steps involve decarboxylation (loss of CO2)?