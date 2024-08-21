What is the purpose of the citric acid cycle?

Textbook Question
FAD is a coenzyme for dehydrogenation.
a. When a molecule is dehydrogenated, is FAD oxidized or reduced?
b. Is FAD an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent?
d. What is the form of FAD after dehydrogenation?
Where in the cell does the citric acid cycle take place?
What is the final fate of the carbons in acetyl-CoA after several turns of the citric acid cycle?
Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
a. Which steps involve oxidation reactions?