Problem 82
If you use a flame to burn a pile of glucose completely to give carbon dioxide and water, the overall reaction is identical to the metabolic oxidation of glucose. Explain the differences in the fate of the energy released in each case.
Problem 83
The mitochondrion pumps H+ from the matrix into the intermembrane space. Which region is more acidic, the matrix or the intermembrane space? Why?
Problem 85a
The citric acid cycle contains four 4-carbon dicarboxylic acids.
a. Name them.
Problem 85b
b. Arrange them in order from least oxidized to most oxidized.
Problem 88
After running a mile, you stop and breathe heavily for a short period due to oxygen debt. Why do you need to breathe so heavily? (Hint: Look up “oxygen debt” on the Web. Which metabolic pathway requires oxygen?)
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
