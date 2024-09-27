Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle or TCA cycle, is a key metabolic pathway that occurs in the mitochondria of cells. It plays a crucial role in cellular respiration by oxidizing acetyl-CoA to produce energy in the form of ATP, as well as electron carriers like NADH and FADH2. This cycle is essential for the aerobic metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.