With what class of enzymes are the coenzymes NAD+ and FAD associated?
The mitochondrion pumps H+ from the matrix into the intermembrane space. Which region is more acidic, the matrix or the intermembrane space? Why?
We talk of burning food in a combustion process, producing CO2 and H2O from food and O2. Explain how O2 is involved in the process although no O2 is directly involved in the citric acid cycle.
If you use a flame to burn a pile of glucose completely to give carbon dioxide and water, the overall reaction is identical to the metabolic oxidation of glucose. Explain the differences in the fate of the energy released in each case.
The citric acid cycle contains four 4-carbon dicarboxylic acids.
a. Name them.
b. Arrange them in order from least oxidized to most oxidized.
After running a mile, you stop and breathe heavily for a short period due to oxygen debt. Why do you need to breathe so heavily? (Hint: Look up “oxygen debt” on the Web. Which metabolic pathway requires oxygen?)