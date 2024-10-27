Skip to main content
Ch.23 Lipids
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 23, Problem 51

Tell how many different products you would obtain on hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol in Problem 23.49 if:
Chemical structure of triacylglycerol showing multiple double bonds, illustrating hydrogenation reactions and product variations.
a. One double bond was converted to a single bond
b. Two double bonds were converted to single bonds
c. Three double bonds were converted to single bonds
d. All four double bonds were converted to single bonds

Step 1: Understand the structure of a triacylglycerol. A triacylglycerol is composed of a glycerol backbone with three fatty acid chains attached via ester bonds. The fatty acid chains may contain double bonds, which are sites of unsaturation.
Step 2: Recognize the process of hydrogenation. Hydrogenation involves the addition of hydrogen (H₂) to double bonds in the fatty acid chains, converting them into single bonds. Each double bond can be reduced to a single bond during this process.
Step 3: Analyze the scenario for part (a). If one double bond is converted to a single bond, consider the number of possible positions where this hydrogenation can occur. Each unique fatty acid chain and its double bond position will result in a different product.
Step 4: Extend the analysis for parts (b), (c), and (d). For two, three, or all four double bonds being converted to single bonds, calculate the number of possible combinations of double bonds that can be hydrogenated. This will depend on the specific arrangement of double bonds in the fatty acid chains.
Step 5: Summarize the results. For each part (a-d), the number of different products corresponds to the number of unique ways the double bonds can be selectively hydrogenated. This requires considering the structure of the triacylglycerol and the positions of the double bonds in the fatty acid chains.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triacylglycerol Structure

Triacylglycerols, or triglycerides, are esters formed from glycerol and three fatty acids. The fatty acids can contain one or more double bonds, which influence the physical properties and reactivity of the molecule. Understanding the structure of triacylglycerols is essential for predicting the products of hydrogenation, as the number and position of double bonds determine how many hydrogen atoms can be added.
Hydrogenation Process

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of hydrogen (H2) to unsaturated bonds, typically double bonds in fatty acids. This process converts double bonds into single bonds, resulting in a more saturated fat. The extent of hydrogenation affects the number of products formed, as each double bond that is hydrogenated can lead to different structural isomers depending on the original configuration of the fatty acids.
Isomer Formation

Isomer formation refers to the creation of different structural forms of a compound that have the same molecular formula but different arrangements of atoms. In the context of hydrogenation of triacylglycerols, the conversion of double bonds to single bonds can lead to various isomers, depending on the original configuration of the fatty acids. Understanding isomer formation is crucial for predicting the diversity of products resulting from the hydrogenation process.
